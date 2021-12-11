Shad Khan Says Family Has 'No Desire' to Sell Jaguars, Relocate Team

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan and his family have "no desire" to sell the team or relocate to another city, Khan told Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union.

"Like with death and taxes, I consider this is going to be part of our family for generations," said Khan. "I can tell you that with absolutely 100 percent certainty. After I've left the planet, both of my kids are very passionate about football and the Jaguars.

"They have no desire [to sell]. Zero."

The Jaguars have been linked to relocation for a while now, and there have been rumors about the team potentially relocating to London. However, the NFL has backed off the idea of putting a team there in general, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported in April:

"It sounds like the NFL has inched back a little off its old aggressive approach to putting a team in London full-time, but not for a lack of trying. As [NFL chief strategy and growth officer Chris] Halpin sees it, there are five elements needed to make it happen: a fan base that will sustain it and sell out games, a stadium, local government support, working football logistics and, most importantly, an owner who wants to move."

The Jaguars had been mentioned in relocation speculation in part because they hadn't had a winning season since 2017, their only winning season in the last decade.

Jacksonville is also 2-10 this season and has little chance to make the playoffs after finishing 1-15 in 2020. In addition, there is tension between Jags head coach Urban Meyer, the players and other coaches, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, which means the franchise could be looking for another head coach very soon.

With things seemingly spiraling in Jacksonville, it's not surprising that the franchise has at least been talked about as a potential candidate for relocation. The Chargers relocated to L.A. in recent seasons, and the Raiders relocated to Las Vegas in 2020.

However, it's also not surprising that Khan is interested in keeping the team in Florida.

After landing former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, the Jaguars saw a bump in season-ticket sales. So while the team is struggling now, fans certainly believe Lawrence will be the one to put the team back on track.