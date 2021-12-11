Jets Rumors: Elijah Moore Placed on IR with Quad Injury Ahead of Week 14

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The New York Jets are set to place rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore on injured reserve, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

Moore had not practiced all week because of a quad injury and was already questionable to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

If placed on IR, Moore will miss at least the next three games and won't be eligible to return until Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New York selected Moore in the second round with the No. 34 pick of the 2021 draft out of Ole Miss.

The rookie has been every bit as good as advertised, ranking first on the team in receptions (43), receiving yardage (538) and receiving touchdowns (five). He also has 54 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Moore started his debut season slowly with four or fewer catches, 47 or fewer receiving yards and no receiving touchdowns in each of his first five games.

He has been among the most productive receivers in the NFL in six games since then, however, averaging 5.7 receptions, 76.5 receiving yards and 0.8 touchdowns per contest.

Making his production even more impressive is that he has done it despite a revolving door at quarterback due to injury and other factors.

Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White have all started games under center, and Josh Johnson has seen some action as well.

Moore's injury comes at a less-than-ideal time for the Jets, as wide receiver Corey Davis was also placed on IR this week because of a core muscle injury.

With both Moore and Davis out, the Jets will have to lean heavily on Jamison Crowder, second-year man Denzel Mims, Keelan Cole and Braxton Berrios at wide receiver.

Of that group, Crowder has been the Jets' most productive receiver by far this season with 42 grabs for 372 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

New York is likely to take a cautious approach with Moore the rest of the way, as it is essentially out of playoff contention with a 3-9 record.