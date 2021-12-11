Brother of Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed Killed in Stabbing; Suspect Arrested in Louisiana

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Tqarontarion Dcortez "TQ" Harrison, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, was killed Friday night in Minden, Louisiana. He was 32.

Steve Cropper, chief of the Minden Police Department, told KTBS' Tiffany Flournoy that Minden resident Angela Washington, 47, was arrested and charged with second-degree homicide.

"TQ Harrison died from a single stab wound to his back that punctured his lung," Cropper said, adding the suspected murder weapon, a large kitchen knife, was recovered by police.

Rick Burkholder, the Chiefs' vice president of sports medicine and performance, posted condolences on Twitter:

Cropper said the stabbing occurred at Washington's house Friday night. Harrison attempted to drive himself to the hospital but crashed his car upon arriving to the medical facility. He died after doctors attempted emergency surgery.

Police didn't mention a potential motive for the stabbing.

Harrison, a Minden High School graduate, was "well-liked and almost always seen smiling" within the small city outside of Shreveport, per Flournoy.

In November, Sneed told Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star he credited his two brothers, including TQ, for helping raise him because of family problems while he was growing up.

"What I'm still trying to understand is how the childhood trauma I went through is still messing with my head," Sneed said. "Because it's in there, man. I can feel it."

Harrison took on a fatherly role by changing diapers, cooking meals and walking his brothers to school.

"Man, yeah, it was hard," he told McDowell. "But what choice [did] I have?"

Sneed, 24, was a fourth-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2020 draft after playing college football at Louisiana Tech. He's appeared in 21 games across his first two NFL seasons.

The Chiefs added him to their injury report Saturday, listing him as questionable for personal reasons ahead of Sunday's home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.