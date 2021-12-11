Chargers Rumors: Mike Williams, Chris Harris Jr. 'On Track' to Play vs. Giants

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. are on track to play Sunday's game against the New York Giants, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Both players have been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Wednesday. If they produce five straight days of negative COVID-19 tests, they can be activated.

This is especially good news for the Chargers, as they will be without wide receiver Keenan Allen on Sunday after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Williams, 27, has 55 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games this season, and his yardage total is second on the team behind Allen. Harris, meanwhile, has appeared in nine games and recorded one interception, two passes defended, 26 tackles and one quarterback hit.

While Williams figures to be quarterback Justin Herbert's top target Sunday, Jalen Guyton and rookie Josh Palmer should see more snaps against the Giants. Guyton has 18 catches for 289 yards and one touchdown in 12 games. The 24-year-old had his best game of the season in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, catching four passes for 90 yards and a score.

Palmer, meanwhile, has 15 catches for 168 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. He was selected in the third round of the 2021 draft.

In addition, star running back Austin Ekeler figures to continue being a part of the aerial attack. He has 56 catches for 518 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

The Chargers are 7-5, second in the AFC West, and remain in playoff contention.