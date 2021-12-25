X

    T-Wolves' D'Angelo Russell Reportedly Enters NBA Health and Safety Protocols

    Erin WalshDecember 25, 2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

    Russell is averaging 18.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 27 games. That said, he's shooting a career-low 38.3 percent from the field, including 33.5 percent from beyond the arc. 

    With the Ohio State alum sidelined, Patrick Beverley and Jordan McLaughlin figure see more playing time. 

    The Timberwolves are off through the weekend and are scheduled to return to play Monday against the Boston Celtics. 

