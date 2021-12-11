Report: Titans' Julio Jones to Be Activated off Injured Reserve, Play vs. Jaguars

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones is reportedly set to return to action Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Titans plan to activate Jones from injured reserve Saturday and have him in the lineup Sunday.

Jones has missed the Titans' past three games after being placed on IR due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice.

This has been an injury-plagued season for the Titans offense, as wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back Derrick Henry are both on injured reserve.

Because of that, Jones' return comes at a perfect time, as quarterback Ryan Tannehill will have one of his top weapons back in the fold for the stretch run.

Jones has appeared in only six games this season and has played more than 50 percent of the snaps in only four of them.

Overall, Jones has produced to the tune of 21 receptions for 336 yards and no touchdowns in his first season as a member of the Titans.

After the Titans lost wide receiver Corey Davis to the New York Jets and tight end Jonnu Smith to the New England Patriots in free agency, they got aggressive and acquired Jones from the Atlanta Falcons via trade.

Jones has been one of the NFL's top wideouts during his 11-year career. He has earned seven Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro First Team selections in addition to being chosen as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

In 141 career regular-season games, Jones has racked up 869 receptions for 13,232 yards and 60 touchdowns, making him a potential Hall of Fame candidate once his playing days are over.

With Jones, Brown and Henry out in recent weeks, the Titans have had to rely on some unheralded offensive players, including wide receivers Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chester Rogers, as well as running back Dontrell Hilliard and D'Onta Foreman.

The ailing Titans have lost back-to-back games to the Houston Texans and Patriots, but they are still 8-4 and hold a 1.5-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts for first place in the AFC South.

A game against the 2-10 Jaguars is one the Titans can ill afford to lose if they want to remain atop the AFC South and in the mix for a first-round bye in the playoffs, and getting Jones back should improve their chances of victory.