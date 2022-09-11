Chargers' Keenan Allen Says 'Small' Chance He Plays vs. Chiefs After Hamstring Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen says there is a "small" possibility he will be able to play in Thursday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a hamstring injury during Sunday's 24-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, per ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons.

Allen suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's season opener and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

He caught four passes for 66 yards before exiting.

Allen has been fairly durable over his nine-year NFL career, appearing in at least 12 games in seven of those seasons. He hasn't missed a significant amount of time since tearing his ACL during Week 1 of the 2016 campaign.

The 30-year-old had three consecutive seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards from 2017 to 2019. However, he took a step back in terms of yardage in 2020 with 992 yards, albeit while tying a single-season career high with eight touchdowns.

Allen also had a tremendous 2021 season, catching 106 passes for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games. It was the fifth season of his career with 1,000-plus receiving yards and first since 2019.

L.A. selected Allen in the third round of the 2013 draft out of The University of California. He has made five Pro Bowls since then.

When Allen misses time, the franchise can turn to Josh Palmer, Mike Williams and Jalen Guyton.