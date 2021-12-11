Video: NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan Takes Part in Blue Origin’s Space Flight

Courtesy of Blue Origin via AP

Former NFL defensive lineman and current Good Morning America host Michael Strahan embarked on a journey to space Saturday morning on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, which took off from Texas for a 10-minute flight.

The Associated Press reported it was the third passenger flight for Blue Origin, a company founded by former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Strahan brought his Super Bowl XLII championship ring and one of his No. 92 New York Giants jerseys on the flight, according to the AP. Bezos also packed a football on the rocket, which will go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The 50-year-old from Houston was joined by Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of famed astronaut Alan Shepard, as the VIPs on the third flight. They were joined by four paying customers.

Blue Origin hasn't publicly revealed the price for a ticket aboard one of its space rockets, but Bezos confirmed in July it was already approaching $100 million in sales.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"The demand is very, very high," he said.

Strahan was enshrined in the Hall of Fame as part of its 2014 class after a decorated 15-year career with the Giants that included the 2001 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, seven Pro Bowl appearances and four First Team All-Pro selections in addition to the Super Bowl title.

He's since become one of the faces of morning television in the United States. He hosted Live! with Kelly and Michael alongside Kelly Ripa from 2012 through 2016 before moving to GMA. He also continues to serve as an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday.

The Giants retired his No. 92 during a ceremony in November, just weeks before his trip to space.