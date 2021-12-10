Giants' Mike Glennon Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Start vs. Chargers

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The New York Giants will have Mike Glennon under center for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Glennon has cleared concussion protocols and will start at quarterback.

Glennon suffered a concussion during New York's Week 13 loss to the Miami Dolphins. It's unclear when the injury occurred, as he played every offensive snap for the team.

There was a growing sense of optimism as the week has progressed that Glennon would be able to play. He was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and went through a full practice on Friday, per the team's official report.

Head coach Joe Judge told reporters before Friday's practice that "everything's on track" for Glennon to start against the Chargers.

Glennon made his first start of the season last week because Daniel Jones was unavailable with a neck injury.

Jones was a limited participant in practice this week, but he has been ruled out for Sunday. Jake Fromm, who was signed off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad on Nov. 30, will serve as Glennon's backup against the Chargers.

Glennon finished 23-of-44 for 187 yards with no touchdowns and one interception against the Dolphins. The Giants scored a season-low nine points in that game.

New York enters Week 14 only two games behind the San Francisco 49ers for the final wild card spot in the NFC, but its 4-8 record is also tied with the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks for the second-worst mark in the conference.