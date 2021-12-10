Report: Miami, BYU Investigated by NCAA Enforcement over Potential NIL Violations

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The NCAA is investigating two "high-profile" NIL deals involving football players at BYU and Miami "for potential violations of the association's interim rules regarding new marketing rights for college athletes," according to Sportico's Daniel Libit and Eben Novy-Williams.

The two deals might qualify as a pay-for-play setup, per Sportico, which is prohibited under NIL guidelines.

The BYU deal is reportedly in partnership with protein bar company Built, which provided compensation for every member of the football team. The Miami deal was with American Top Team, an MMA and Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym, which offered compensation to every member of the Hurricanes football program.

"We have communicated with the NCAA concerning the Built Bar NIL arrangement," Jon McBride, BYU's associate athletic director for communications and media strategy, told Sportico. "They have informed us they do not have any additional questions at this time. We will continue to monitor and abide by the NCAA interim NIL policy."

Miami told Sportico the school had not been contacted by the NCAA about the issue.

Among prohibitions, NIL compensation cannot be given or offered to players based on their enrollment at specific schools, meaning it can't be dependent on their commitment to play for a school.

The NCAA's interim NIL policy took effect in June, allowing student-athletes to benefit from their names, images and likenesses. Student-athletes are allowed to engage in NIL activity that is consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. In addition, they have to report their NIL deals to their schools.