Broncos to Honor Demaryius Thomas with Tribute Video, Helmet Decal vs. Lions

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File

The Denver Broncos are going to honor Demaryius Thomas during Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Head coach Vic Fangio told reporters Friday the Broncos will have a pregame tribute video, moment of silence, helmet decal and "maybe another thing or two" to celebrate Thomas.

Thomas, 33, died Thursday at his home.

Speaking to Paul Newberry of the Associated Press, LaTonya Bonseigneur, Thomas' first cousin, said the family believes Thomas' death was related to seizures he had been having for over a year.

"He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering," Bonseigneur said. "He was alone and a friend couldn’t get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower."

Thomas is one of the best wide receivers in Broncos history. He began his career with the organization after being selected No. 22 overall in the 2010 NFL draft.

After missing time during his first two seasons due to injuries, Thomas broke out in 2012 with 1,434 yards and 10 touchdowns. It was the first of his five consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards. He also had three consecutive seasons with at least 10 touchdowns from 2012-14.

Thomas had three 100-yard-receiving games in the postseason, including a 204-yard performance and the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2012 AFC Wild Card game.

The Georgia Tech alum ranks second in Broncos history with 9,055 receiving yards and 60 receiving touchdowns. He also got a championship ring in 2015 when Denver defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.

In addition to his time in Denver, Thomas had stints with the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets. He signed a one-day contract in July to retire with the Broncos.