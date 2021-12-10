Giants' Joe Judge Says Punting Isn't Conservative: Depends How You Define Aggressive

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge was asked about the perception that his decisions are conservative while speaking with reporters Friday and addressed his approach to punting the ball, which he believes is a matter of perspective.

Judge's comments come after a 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. He had his team punt on a 4th-and-2, a 4th-and-3 and a 4th-and-4 during that game. The 4th-and-2 was from the Dolphins' 46-yard line when the Giants were down just 10-6 with roughly five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Judge also explained his approach while speaking with reporters after that game.

“We had [forced] three straight three-and-outs at that point, and the defense was really playing well,” Judge said. “Points were really at a premium in that game. We don’t want to give them a short field.”

The Giants are fourth in the NFC East with a 4-8 record, and although they aren't technically eliminated from the postseason yet, their playoff hopes are slim.

With that being said, Judge could switch up his play-calling to be more aggressive for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. If that goes well, it might be time for the 39-year-old to switch things up permanently.