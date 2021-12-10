'Manningcast' Reportedly Targeted by Amazon for Thursday Night Football 'Megacast'

AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File

The streaming wars could be a good thing for Peyton Manning and Eli Manning's financial portfolio.

Per Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon Prime Video hopes to add the "Manningcast" to its Thursday Night Football package.

McCarthy noted that ESPN's deal with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions runs through the 2023 season. The contract is for 10 broadcasts per season.

One source told McCarthy that Amazon "could just come in with a ton of money for the show—plus Amazon Prime content deals for Omaha" to sign the Manning brothers.

It's unclear if a deal with Amazon will happen. Another source told McCarthy the "NFL would probably have to approve" the agreement, but the league "loves what ESPN is doing with the Mannings on TV. Does the NFL want ManningCast to be a streaming-only property?"

Before Peyton's production company signed with ESPN, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported Amazon "grappled with the idea of pursuing Manning as its main analyst" for its NFL package.

ESPN had an established relationship with Omaha Productions. ESPN+ has aired Peyton's Places, a documentary series in which the Hall of Fame quarterback interviews NFL figures and celebrities, since 2019.

Prime Video shares rights for Thursday Night Football games with Fox and NFL Network for 11 broadcasts per season. It will become the exclusive home for Thursday games starting in 2022.

The "Manningcast" has become one of the NFL's most unique broadcasting developments in years. Peyton and Eli blend their ability to analyze what they are seeing on the field with jokes and hijinks.

Each broadcast also features guests ranging from current and former football players to comedians and celebrities.