Colts Owner Jim Irsay Donates $3M to Fund Research Center for Mental Health

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay donated $3 million this week to help fund a mental health research center.

According to the Associated Press, the center will be called the Irsay Family Research Institute, and it will be located on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

Regarding the donation, Irsay said:

"The stigma surrounding mental health is a matter of life and death, and we must do everything possible to lessen that stigma and remove this obstacle to people getting the help they need. Indiana University already has been one of the world's leaders in studying mental health, and we're so pleased this outstanding resource is in our home state so together we can advance this important conversation."

Irsay, 62, has been the Colts' owner since the death of his father, Robert Irsay, in 1997.

With Irsay at the helm, the Colts have experienced some of their greatest successes, including 10 division titles, two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl win in 2006.

The Irsay era has included many of the greatest players in franchise history as well, such as quarterback Peyton Manning, running back Edgerrin James and wide receivers Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne.

The AP noted Irsay's latest endeavor is the continuation of an effort in May that saw the Colts raise $4.5 million to aid institutions in providing mental health treatment.

As for the Irsay Family Research Institute, it will aim to "[provide] direct support and development of research and researchers, and [produce] more graduates capable of working in the mental health industry."