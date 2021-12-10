Steph Curry Favored to Win NBA MVP in ESPN Straw Poll; LeBron James Receives No Votes

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is the overwhelming favorite in the race for the 2021-22 NBA Most Valuable Player Award based on a recent ESPN straw poll.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported Friday that Curry received 94 of the 100 first-place votes in the poll, which was conducted Dec. 3-6 and asked voters to rank their top-five MVP candidates.

Here's a look at the top vote-getters:

Curry (978 total points; 94 first-place votes) Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (610; two)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (471; three) Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (256; one)

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns (160; zero)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, a four-time NBA MVP, didn't receive a single voting point after missing 12 of the team's first 26 games because of injury.

