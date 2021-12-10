Tom Brady Calls Demaryius Thomas 'Source of Light' After Former NFL WR's Death at 33

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remembered Demaryius Thomas on Friday following news of the former NFL wide receiver's death breaking on Thursday night.

Brady posted a picture of himself and Thomas on Twitter and wrote a heartfelt message about a man whom he considered a friend:

According to ESPN's Jeff Legwold, police in Roswell, Georgia, said Thursday that Thomas was found dead in his home at the age of 33.

Police also said early indications are that Thomas' death was the result of a "medical issue," and his cousin LaTonya Bonseigneur said Thomas had been suffering from seizures, leading his family to believe he had a seizure while showering.

