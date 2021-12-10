Report: Ex-Raiders, Browns HC Hue Jackson Agrees to Become Grambling State Head Coach

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

Hue Jackson agreed to a four-year contract to become the new head football coach at Grambling State University on Thursday night, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The 56-year-old Jackson served as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Tennessee State University in 2021, but he is best known for his lengthy NFL coaching career.

Most notably, Jackson was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2011 and the Cleveland Browns from 2016-18.

Grambling is one of the best-known and most-successful historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) in football, having won 15 Black college national championships, the most recent of which came in 2016.

The Tigers have played in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) since 1958 and are a Division I team playing in the FCS.

Grambling struggled this season, going just 4-7, which led to the firing of previous head coach Broderick Fobbs after eight seasons at the helm.

There has been an increased focus and emphasis on HBCUs in recent years, especially in the wake of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders becoming the head coach at Jackson State last year.

In just his second season at Jackson State, Sanders led the team to an 8-0 conference record and 11-1 overall record in 2021, putting it atop the SWAC.

Grambling is undoubtedly hopeful Jackson will be able to have a similar impact on its program after this season's struggles.

Jackson went just 11-44-1 in parts of four seasons as an NFL head coach, including records of 1-15 and 0-16 with the Browns in 2016 and 2017.

He has essentially seen and done it all in a coaching career that began in 1987 and included stops in both the NFL and college, however.

In addition to being a head coach, Jackson was the offensive coordinator at the University of California in 1996 and USC from 1997-2000. He also later had stints as an OC with the Washington Football Team, Atlanta Falcons, Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson's name recognition and status as a former NFL head coach could go a long way toward helping Grambling on the recruiting trail, which is perhaps the biggest key to the Tigers returning to the top of the SWAC.