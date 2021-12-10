Kliff Kingsbury Says Patriots' Bill Belichick Should Win NFL COY Award Every Season

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is among the front-runners for the NFL Coach of the Year Award this season.

But when Kingsbury was asked about being in contention for the award on Thursday, he deflected praise to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

"I mean, they should just name the award 'Bill Belichick,'" Kingsbury told reporters. "And when he retires, like, bring that back. But, yeah, until he retires, I don't think anybody else should get the award, honestly. He should be that every single year that he's coaching."

Kingsbury may have a point, as the Patriots are on a seven-game win streak and surprisingly moved into first place in the AFC at 9-4. Belichick has been able to bring out the best in his team despite playing with a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones.

The Cardinals have the best record in the NFL at 10-2. They will play a key division game in Week 14 on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.