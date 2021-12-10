Rob Gronkowski, Ja'Marr Chase Headline Madden 22 Week 13 Player Ratings Update

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has received a ratings bump in Madden NFL 22 following his strong performance in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons.

The video game franchise released its latest edition of player updates on Thursday, and Gronkowski saw his overall rating jump one point to 89. He recorded four catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win for his third multi-touchdown game of the season.

Gronkowski has dominated Tampa Bay's target-share since his return from a five-game absence. In the last three games, he's seen 26 passes come his way. Gronkowski is now the fifth-highest rated tight end in Madden NFL 22.

A pair of receivers also received ratings boosts. Indianapolis Colts second-year wideout Michael Pittman Jr. is up to an 82 after notching six catches for 77 yards in Week 13. Dallas Cowboys speedster Michael Gallup also went up to 82 after catching a touchdown on Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints.

A rookie receiver wasn't as fortunate. Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase fell to 81 after his second straight game with under 100 receiving yard and no touchdowns. The LSU product got off to a torrid start this season but has since tapered off since his 201-yard outburst in Week 7.

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss dropped to a 73 after a tough game in wintery conditions against the New England Patriots. Moss was limited to 21 yards on eight carries in Buffalo's 14-10 loss.

More concerning for the Bills will be Sunday's Week 14 marquee matchup against Gronkowski and the Buccaneers.