Packers' Randall Cobb Out Indefinitely With Core Muscle Injury, Matt LaFleur Says

The Green Bay Packers will have to make due for the time being without wide receiver Randall Cobb.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Thursday that Cobb is going to be out "for awhile" with a "pretty significant" core-muscle injury he suffered in the Packers' Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

