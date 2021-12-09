Kentucky Sheriff Arrested After Allegedly Striking Girl While Coaching Basketball

Icon Sportswire

Owsley County (Kentucky) sheriff Brent Lynch was arrested on suspicion of assault on Thursday after allegedly striking a player at a girls basketball game.

Per TMZ Sports, Lynch, who coaches a girls basketball team in Owsley County, is accused of hitting a girl in the face after running onto the court during a game on Dec. 3 in Perry County, Kentucky, when both teams got into a physical altercation.

A video included in TMZ's report showed the skirmish began when two players went to the floor attempting to take possession of a loose ball. Lynch is among several adults who intervened, running in from the other end of the court, but it's unclear from the footage what happened when he got into the swarm of bodies.

According to TMZ, Lynch was formally charged with fourth-degree assault and faces up to one year in jail and a fine if he is convicted.

Jonathan Jett, Perry County Schools superintendent, issued a statement to NBC 10 News in Lexington about the situation:

"On Friday, December 3, 2021 there was an altercation between the Perry Central Lady Commodores and the Owsley County Lady Owls basketball teams. The teams were separated immediately and one player from each team was ejected from the contest by the KHSAA basketball officials working the game. It is my understanding that there has since been an investigation opened by the Kentucky State Police related to the incident. Out of respect for the Kentucky State Police and their investigation, I have no further comment at this time."

Dr. Tim Bobrowski, Owsley County School District superintendent, told NBC 10 that Lynch has been suspended for one game amid the investigation and they are "fully complying" with recommendations by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.

The Owsley County sheriff's department arrested Lynch on Thursday. TMZ noted he is currently in Three Forks Regional Jail.