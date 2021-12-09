Cowboys News: Tony Pollard Says Foot Injury Is Torn Plantar Fascia, Will Be GTD

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard said he'll be a game-time decision for Sunday's Week 14 game against the Washington Football Team.

He suffered a torn plantar fascia in his left foot on a 58-yard touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints last week.

"They say once you tear it, it actually heals better, and you don't feel it as much. I'm waiting until I get to that point," Pollard told reporters Thursday.

The 24-year-old University of Memphis product has enjoyed a strong 2021 season while splitting the Cowboys' backfield work with Ezekiel Elliott. He's recorded 107 carries for 602 yards (5.6 YPC) with two touchdowns while also catching 31 passes for 259 yards in 12 games.

His 58-yard touchdown run against the Saints came late in the third quarter to help increase Dallas' lead to 20-10. It held on for a 27-17 win to improve its record to 8-4, which represents a two-game advantage over Washington for the NFC East lead.

While Pollard tries to make enough progress in his recovery from the foot injury to play Sunday, Elliott continues to play through the lingering effects of an injury to his right knee.

"It's football, you're never going to be 100 percent; might be 100 percent the first day of camp," Elliott said Wednesday. "It's a tough game. But, yeah, I take a lot of pride in being out there. You are going have to drag me off the field."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If Pollard is ultimately ruled out of Sunday's game, Elliott figures to see his most expansive role in over a month. He hasn't played more than 70 percent of the team's offensive snaps since a Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Corey Clement would move into the backup role in that scenario, with either Ito Smith or rookie JaQuan Hardy being elevated from the practice squad for additional depth.

The Cowboys play four divisional games over the final five weeks of the regular season, so having Pollard available for the stretch run will be important as they look to lock down a playoff berth and potentially a high seed in the NFC with a game against the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) also looming in Week 17.

If the dual-threat backup doesn't play Sunday, his next chance to see the field would come Dec. 19 when Dallas visits the New York Giants.