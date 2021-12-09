Report: Titans Feel Derrick Henry Will Return on 'Early Side' of Injury Timetable

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Houston Texans reportedly believe star running back Derrick Henry will return from foot surgery "on the early side" of his recovery timeline rather than later, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Nov. 1 that Henry would be out for six to 10 weeks. However, he noted six weeks would be "quite fast" and that a return after eight weeks seemed more likely.

Henry underwent foot surgery on Nov. 2. At this point, it appears he could return later this month or in early January.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.