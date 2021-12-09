Cowboys' Mike McCarthy on WFT Matchup: 'We're Going to Win This Game'

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy believes in his team ahead of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

"We're going to win this game. I'm confident in that," McCarthy told reporters Thursday.

The Cowboys coach admitted he expects to win every game he coaches, but there is a good feeling heading into Week 14.

"We're clearly planning on going to Washington and winning the game," he added. "There's no doubt about that."

Washington enters with a four-game winning streak, creating an important NFC East battle. The Cowboys (8-4) can build valuable separation on top of the division with a win over their 6-6 opponent.

Five of the team's final six games are against divisional opponents, including another game against Washington in Week 16.

The Cowboys have been impressive at times in 2021, although consistency is a major issue.

After a 6-1 start, the team has won just two of its past five games. The offense exploded for 43 points against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 but struggled mightily in losses to the Denver Broncos in Week 9 and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

McCarthy will need to keep the Cowboys focused against one of the hottest teams in the NFL.