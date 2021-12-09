Tyson Fury Rips 'S--thouse' Jake, Logan Paul in Profanity-Filled Video

James Chance/Getty Images

Tyson Fury is clearly not a fan of Jake Paul or his brother, Logan.

The heavyweight boxing champion discussed the Pauls in a profanity-filled interview on Behind the Gloves.

"Jake Paul can go suck a d--k for all I care...p---y," Fury said (h/t TMZ Sports). "Him and his brother are s--thouse p---ies and could never live in my world because they're f--king b---hes."

The drama started when Jake Paul was set to fight Fury's half-brother, Tommy Fury, but the bout was canceled because of injury and illness. Tommy suffered a broken rib and is dealing with a bacterial infection in his chest, per Ariel Helwani of ESPN.

Tommy will be replaced by Tyron Woodley for a rematch against Paul on Dec. 18.

Paul was clearly upset when announcing the change, calling Tommy "boxing's biggest b---h." He also got Tyson involved with a direct voice message earlier this week.

"Tyson, I just wanna let you know you're a f--king b---h and so is your brother," Paul said, per TMZ Sports. "This is an embarrassment and hopefully, you guys can get that vaginitis cleared up super quick, you f--king dosser."

This seems to have gotten Tyson's attention, creating a new feud for the YouTube star.