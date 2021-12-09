Lakers, Dodgers, Yankees, Packers Headline List of 2021's Most Tweeted About Teams

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

If you were a sports fan scrolling Twitter this year and thought you were seeing a lot of posts about the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, there's a good reason for it.

Per data released by Front Office Sports, the Lakers, Dodgers, Yankees, Green Bay Packers and New York Knicks were the most-tweeted about sports teams in 2021:

It's worth noting that these rankings only encompass data from the United States. A worldwide list would almost certainly include soccer and cricket teams.

The Lakers are arguably the most prestigious franchise in the United States. Though their 2020-21 playoff run was cut surprisingly short with a first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns, they attempted to boost their roster during the offseason by acquiring Russell Westbrook to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Dodgers are a juggernaut that won at least 100 games for the third time in the past five seasons, a run that included the 2020 World Series title.

While it's not a surprise to see the top 10 list with five teams that play in New York or Los Angeles—the two largest media markets in the United States—one thing that does stand out is there are only two NFL teams featured.

The NFL is, by far, the most popular league in the U.S. Television ratings for a regular-season football game will often do bigger numbers than a World Series game when the two go head-to-head.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It's also unusual that the two NFL teams on the list aren't the clubs that played in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7—Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

There have certainly been plenty of off-field things to talk about with the Packers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in April that Aaron Rodgers told some members of the Packers he didn't want to return to the organization. The sides were eventually able to work out a deal for him to come back this season.

Rodgers also had to miss a game against the Kansas City Chiefs after being placed on the reserve/COVID list last month.

He previously told reporters he had been "immunized" but went on The Pat McAfee Show in an attempt to clarify that comment by talking about a "woke mob" trying to put him in a "cancel-culture casket," attempting to quote Martin Luther King Jr. and consulting Joe Rogan for health advice.

In MLB, the Mets had high-volume drama, with owner Steve Cohen regularly tweeting through his frustration with everything ranging from the team's on-field performance to getting spurned by Steven Matz in free agency.

Of course, the Mets also made plenty of noise without Cohen helping out. They acquired Javier Baez from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline. Baez, Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar took a swipe at their home fans by doing a thumbs-down gesture during a game.

Before the MLB lockout began, the Mets also had an active free-agent period by signing Starling Marte, Mark Canha, Eduardo Escobar and Max Scherzer.

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves haven't made a lot of marquee moves this offseason, but they cracked the top 10 most likely by being the two teams that played in the World Series.