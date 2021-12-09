NBA Trade Rumors: Pacers Got 'Plenty of Calls' for Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Indiana Pacers president Kevin Pritchard said the front office is "fielding plenty of calls" from teams interested in a trade for center Myles Turner or forward Domantas Sabonis.

Pritchard told Jared Weiss of The Athletic on Thursday the franchise is going to practice transparency with its players as it considers potential blockbuster deals.

"If they ever want to ask me anything, they can ask me anything," Pritchard said. "When we get close to making a trade, we don't try to just bop a guy over the head with, 'Oh, by the way, you're traded.' We will give them a heads up, and we've done that multiple times."

