Toronto Argonauts Exec John Murphy Suspended Indefinitely After Altercation with Fans

The Canadian Football League announced that it has suspended Toronto Argonauts Vice President of Player Personnel John Murphy following a physical and verbal altercation with fans following the team's 27-19 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Final on Sunday.

The league also stated that its investigation into player altercations with fans is still ongoing.

A fan video captured an altercation that appeared to show Murphy jawing and pushing with numerous Tiger-Cats supporters:

Per TMZ Sports, a couple of Argonauts players jumped a railing and engaged in a physical altercation with fans after someone allegedly spit beer in a player's face.

TMZ Sports also noted that Murphy appears to use a gay slur toward someone in addition to making contact with a fan who gave him the middle finger.

There is also video of fans getting into altercations with players:

Toronto police are investigating, per Sportsnet.

3DownNation provided more context:

"According to 6ix Buzz TV, the incident was precipitated by a Ticats fan spitting beer in the face of an Argonauts player as they were leaving the field after their 27-19 loss. The fans were also apparently waving flags close to players heads and directing verbal insults their way.

"The video allegedly shows strong-side linebacker Chris Edwards in the stands with teammates climbing up to join him. Canadian receiver Dejon Brissett appears to speak to Edwards in an attempt to calm him before a fan, wearing a Ticats flag as a cape, appears to shove him.

"Punches appear to been exchanged as Edwards retreats, before Brissett appears to pin the fan to the wall as security arrives."

3DownNation further reported that offensive linemen Dejon Allen and Shane Richards were also allegedly in the video, along with former NFL pass-rushers Shane Ray and Kony Ealy.

The Argonauts hosted the Tiger-Cats at BMO Field with a spot in the Grey Cup on the line. A crowd of 21,492 saw Hamilton overcome a 12-0 halftime deficit to beat the East Division regular-season champions.

Hamilton will now host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup.