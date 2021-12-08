Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence on James Robinson Benchings: 'He's Got to Be on the Field'

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence does not agree with the recent lack of playing time for running back James Robinson, and he said he let his feelings be known to his coaches.

"In my eyes, obviously, I'm the one that's out, see all the pieces moving, I see the whole picture," Lawrence told reporters Wednesday. "Bottom line is James is one of our best players and he's got to be on the field and we addressed it, and I feel like we're in a good spot and the whole team, we're good."

Robinson was off the field for 16 and 20 consecutive plays in the past two games for Jacksonville, according to ESPN's Michael DiRocco. Lawrence said he doesn't know went into those decisions, but he felt the need to let it be known that Robinson's absence wasn't benefitting the team.

"Whatever may have happened, I honestly don't even know everything that went into it," Lawrence said. "I'm playing the game and stuff happens on the sideline with coaching decisions. I don't really get into that, but I know and I voiced my opinion: James is one of our best players and he's got to be in the game.

"I think we're all on the same page, so there's no confusion there. We're going to move forward. I know James is a hell of a player, so I want him out there."

Robinson's benching against the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams were preceded by fumbles in both games. But backup running back Carlos Hyde also fumbled against the Rams and was on the field for the next offensive series.

Robinson has vastly outperformed Hyde this season, rushing for 678 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry compared to Hyde's 251 yards, one score and 3.5 yards per carry.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said the decisions on Robinson's playing time were made by running backs coach Bernie Parmalee. Meyer said he didn't disagree with the benchings.

"You bench yourself," Meyer said. "If you lay the ball on the ground and you come out for a few plays, and then it's up to the position coach and whatever to put you back in whenever that's time. And that's not [just] James. That's whomever. When the ball goes on the ground, you come [out]."

Jacksonville (2-10) will be looking to end a four-game losing streak in a road game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.