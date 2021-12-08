Dana White Says UFC's Discussing Contract With Olympic Gold Medalist Kayla Harrison

Mike Stobe/Zuffa LLC

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison has looked like the most dominant female MMA fighter in the game right now, and UFC president Dana White reportedly is hoping to test that theory.

Aaron Bronsteter of TSN reports that White said the UFC is having contract discussions with Harrison's representatives.

