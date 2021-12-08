Mark Ingram Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Saints vs. Jets

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per Amie Just and Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

If he's asymptomatic, the vaccinated 11-year veteran can return to the team with two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. The Saints' next game is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at the New York Jets.

Ingram is the second Saint to land on the COVID-19 list after defensive end Cameron Jordan was placed there on Monday.

The Saints have been short-handed in the backfield lately with Alvin Kamara (knee) missing the last four games. However, Kamara turned in a full practice Wednesday and is expected to play.

Kamara figures to resume bell-cow back duties with New Orleans upon his return. In eight games, the former Tennessee star has 840 total yards and seven touchdowns on 178 touches.

If Ingram can't go, the Saints have a few options for Kamara's backup, including Ty Montgomery and Tony Jones Jr. Montgomery worked behind Ingram in the Saints' last game, a 27-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He finished the game with just 30 yards on eight total touches. Ingram had 10 carries for 28 yards.

Kamara and Ingram were both out during the Saints' 31-6 Thanksgiving night loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jones took the backfield reins but had just 27 rushing yards on 16 carries. He was a healthy scratch for the Cowboys game.

Game time for the Jets matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from East Rutherford, New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. Despite a five-game losing streak, the 5-7 Saints are just one game behind in the playoff race. The 6-6 Washington Football Team and 6-6 San Francisco 49ers currently occupy the final two NFC wild-card spots.

The Jets enter this game with a 3-9 record.