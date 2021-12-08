Mike Williams, Chris Harris Jr. on Chargers' COVID-19 List Ahead of Giants Game

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, per Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network.

The news comes after receiver Keenan Allen was placed on the COVID list Monday.

If the players are vaccinated, they can return in time for Sunday's game against the New York Giants after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. If they are unvaccinated, they will have to quarantine for 10 days.

If these players can't return, it would be a significant hit to the NFL's No. 5 passing attack.

Allen leads the team with 929 receiving yards on 86 catches, while Williams has 854 yards on 55 receptions. Though running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Jared Cook play big roles, no other Chargers wide receiver has more than 300 receiving yards.

Jalen Guyton and Josh Palmer would be next in line on the depth chart to help quarterback Justin Herbert.

The defense would also suffer without Harris, who has made seven starts across nine games. The four-time Pro Bowler missed three games earlier this season but has still appeared in 76 percent of the defensive snaps for the Chargers in 2021, per Pro Football Reference.

With Asante Samuel Jr. missing last Sunday's game with a concussion, the Chargers could be especially thin in the secondary behind Tevaughn Campbell and Michael Davis.