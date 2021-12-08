Aaron Rodgers: I Don't Know If You Can Question My 'I Own You' Remark to Bears Fans

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

As Aaron Rodgers prepares to play the Chicago Bears for perhaps the final time as a member of the Green Bay Packers, the reigning NFL MVP doesn't regret his memorable moment from their first meeting on Oct. 17.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rodgers was asked about saying "I own you" to the crowd at Soldier Field after scoring a rushing touchdown in the 24-14 win.

"I don't know if you can question a whole lot of what I said," he said. "We've had a good record over the years against them and won a lot of games."

Rodgers added "at some point" the comment might be used against him, but "I don't regret saying it at all."

The statement came at a crucial moment late in the fourth quarter when the Bears defense was trying to get a stop to keep the score 17-14 and give the offense a chance.

On 1st-and-goal from the 6-yard line, Rodgers scrambled out of the pocket and crossed the goal line, much to the chagrin of Bears fans.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rodgers did say on Wednesday his comment was specifically directed at a group of fans "who were giving me the bird," not the Bears organization.

No one could blame Rodgers if he did mean the comment as a dig at the Packers' NFC North rivals. Some of Rodgers' most memorable moments in the NFL have come at the expense of Chicago.

The nine-time Pro Bowler threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb with 38 seconds remaining in Week 17 of the 2013 season to give the Packers a 33-28 win in a game that determined the NFC North champion.

Before beating the Pittsburgh Steelers for his first—and to date, only—Super Bowl title, Rodgers and the Packers beat the Bears 21-14 in the 2010 NFC Championship Game at Soldier Field.

Rodgers has a 22-5 career record against the Bears, including the playoffs. He hasn't lost to them since Dec. 16, 2018, a streak of five consecutive games.