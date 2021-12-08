Michael Strahan's Blue Origin Space Flight Delayed by High Wind

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Michael Strahan will have to wait until Saturday to launch into space.

The former New York Giants star was scheduled to take off Thursday, but his Blue Origin flight was delayed two days because of high wind, per the Associated Press. He and five others are still set to launch from Van Horn, Texas, on Saturday for a 10-minute flight on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

Strahan said Tuesday on Good Morning America that he plans to pack several noteworthy items for the short trip into space (via ABC News):

"This is a once in a lifetime experience, of course, you want to have your most prized possessions and meaningful belongings with you. I am taking—my retired Giants jersey, my Hall of Fame ring, my Super Bowl ring, some special watches and the most special thing to me when my father passed away and had his military funeral," the shell casings that he said were fired from the gun, "I'm taking those with me to outer space."

This will be the third passenger flight for Blue Origin, a space travel company led by Jeff Bezos. Alongside Strahan will be four paying customers and Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of the first American in space, Alan Shepard.

Strahan, 50, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014 and works as a host of Good Morning America and studio analyst on Fox.