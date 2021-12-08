Tiger Woods, Son Charlie to Play at PNC Championship; 1st Tournament Since Car Crash

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods will play his first official tournament next week, nearly 10 months to the day of the single-car crash in California that nearly cost him his right leg.

In a statement on Twitter, Woods announced he will play at the PNC Championship starting on Dec. 16 alongside his son, Charlie.

Woods was involved in a single car crash on Feb. 23 that required him to undergo surgery to repair "significant orthopaedic injuries" to his lower right leg and ankle.

Speaking to reporters last week leading up to the Hero World Challenge, Woods acknowledged he wants to play on the PGA Tour again even though he doesn't "have any desire" to be a full-time member of the circuit:

"I don’t foresee this leg ever being what it used to be, hence I’ll never have the back what it used to be, and the clock’s ticking. I’m getting older; I’m not getting any younger. All that combined means that a full schedule and a full practice schedule and the recovery that it would take to do that, no, I don’t have any desire to do that. But to ramp up a few events a year ... there’s no reason that I can’t do that and feel ready."

This will mark the second consecutive appearance at the PNC Championship for the Woods duo. They finished seventh in last year's tournament, but Charlie stole the show with an eagle on the par-five third hole.

The PNC Championship is a good event for Woods to test himself on the course. The 36-hole tournament is played over two days and features two-player teams primarily made up of a father and son, but it can be any family member of the player's choice.

Players are permitted to use carts to get on the course.

In order to be eligible for the event, the player has to have won either one of the four major tournaments or the Players Championship in their career.

The 2021 PNC Championship will take place from Dec. 18-19 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.