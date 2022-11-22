Former Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Clears Waivers, Becomes Free Agent

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Former Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III has cleared waivers and is now a free agent, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Broncos waived Gordon on Monday following an overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in which he recorded his fifth fumble of the season. He fumbled at the two-yard line just before halftime, though the Broncos recovered.

Gordon rushed for 318 yards and two touchdowns on 90 carries in 10 games for the Broncos this season. He also caught 25 passes for 223 yards.

The 29-year-old signed with the Broncos in March 2020 after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. He had an impressive 2020 season, rushing for 986 yards and nine touchdowns, in addition to catching 32 passes for 158 yards and a score.

Gordon also had a productive 2021 campaign, having rushed for 918 yards and eight touchdowns on 203 carries in 16 games, in addition to catching 28 passes for 213 yards and two scores.

However, the two-time Pro Bowler's performance this season wasn't up to par, and now the Broncos will turn to Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack moving forward. Chase Edmonds is expected to miss time with an ankle injury.

Murray has rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries in five games with the Broncos. Mack, meanwhile, has yet to appear in a game for the Broncos this year.

Denver is fourth in the AFC West with a 3-7 record and will travel to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.