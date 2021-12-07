F1 Star Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Sells Penthouse in NYC for $49.5M

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton made a hefty profit after reportedly selling his New York City penthouse.

Per TMZ Sports, the sale price for the 12,000-square foot property was $49.5 million.

The Briton originally bought the property in 2017 for almost $44 million.

According to TMZ, the apartment includes "a fully tricked-out kitchen, private elevator and 20-foot tall ceilings." There's also a 70-foot swimming pool, gym and a Turkish bath outside of the penthouse.

Even though the sale tag on the penthouse is steep, Hamilton was originally hoping to net an even bigger return when he first listed the property.

In February, Joyce Chen of Architectural Digest noted Hamilton's initial asking price was $57 million when it first went on the market in March 2019.

Per Jennifer Gould of the New York Post, the 36-year-old relisted the property for $52 million earlier this year.

Gould noted that Hamilton recently bought a $40.7 million property in an area close to where Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen live.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Hamilton is heading to Abu Dhabi this weekend for the final race of the F1 season. He is tied with Max Verstappen with 369.5 points atop the drivers standings going into the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen currently has the tiebreaker advantage with nine race wins this season, one more than Hamilton. The English superstar is chasing his fifth straight F1 title and eighth overall.