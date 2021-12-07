Dak Prescott, Derrick Henry Among Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Nominees

AP Photo/Brett Duke

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry headline the list of nominees for the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The NFL released the full list of nominees, which includes one candidate from each of the 32 teams:

Each of 32 finalists for the award were nominated by members of their team. The winner is selected from a panel that includes previous winners, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former players.

Per the league's official synopsis, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award recognizes a player "for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field."

In addition to being one of the quarterbacks in the NFL, Prescott founded the Faith, Fight, Finish charity organization that "focuses on fighting cancer and offering assistance to those facing life-challenging hardships."

Prescott established the charity in honor of his mother, Peggy, who died of colon cancer in 2013.

Henry founded the Two All Foundation to help provide resources to underserved communities and help young people be able to reach their full potential.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The NFL originally established the Man of the Year award in 1969, and Johnny Unitas was the first winner in 1970. The award was named after Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton, the 1977 winner, soon after his death in 1999.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson won the award last year.