Jake Paul Calls Both Tyson, Tommy Fury 'a F--king B---h' in Voice DM on Live Video

Jake Paul lashed out at Tyson and Tommy Fury on Monday after Tommy pulled out of their scheduled boxing match due to injury.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Paul sent Tyson Fury a voice memo in which he criticized Tommy for not following through with the Dec. 18 fight (beginning at the 3:47 mark):

"Tyson, I just wanna let you know you're a f--king bitch and so is your brother," Paul said. "This is an embarrassment, and hopefully you guys can get that vaginitis cleared up super quick, you f--king dosser."

Tommy Fury said a chest infection and broken rib were to blame for him pulling out of the fight, but Paul isn't buying the reasoning.

Paul expressed his belief that Fury was afraid to box him, saying:

"I think the pressure got to this kid. He's only been put in there against people who are meant to lose, who have losing records. It's scary fighting me on the biggest stage possible.

"He's a young kid. He hasn't been through a lot. He's had a silver spoon in his mouth his whole life, so I think the pressure got to him and cracked him, and he has vaginitis is what they're saying."

While Tyson is the boxing star of the Fury family as the undefeated heavyweight champion of the world, Tommy is a talented up-and-comer in his own right.

The 22-year-old Englishman is 7-0 in his career with four wins by way of knockout, giving him slightly more professional boxing experience than Paul.

Paul was previously best known for being a YouTuber, but he has carved out a successful boxing career for himself, going 4-0 with three knockouts.

Paul's level of competition has been questioned, however, as he beat YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA guard Nate Robinson and former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

The Woodley fight was the closest of them all, as it went the distance and saw Paul win by split decision, but Woodley will get his chance at retribution.

Woodley is replacing Fury as Paul's opponent in Tampa, Florida, on Dec. 18, and he will look to put the first blemish on Paul's record.

As for Paul vs. Fury potentially getting rescheduled, Paul suggested he may just move on from Fury for good, noting that he thinks it would be "kinda fun to just not give him the chance again."