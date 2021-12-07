NBA Rumors: De'Aaron Fox Linked to Potential 'Big Move' for Kings by Trade Deadline

AP Photo/Randall Benton

De'Aaron Fox may be the "main piece" in a trade if the Sacramento Kings are looking to make a significant deal before the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported general manager Monte McNair's decision to select Davion Mitchell and Tyrese Haliburton in successive drafts may point to a willingness to move Fox.

It's also very much worth noting McNair was also in charge when the Kings handed Fox a maximum contract extension in November 2020. It's unlikely Mitchell, Fox and Haliburton are a trio that will stay with the Kings for an extended period, but there are worse things in the NBA than having a collection of promising young guards.

Add in the perpetually shopped Buddy Hield, and no one in the Kings' guard rotation is guaranteed to be on the roster in six months.

Fox has the highest value of the group, though his stock has taken a hit this season. The Kentucky product is averaging 20.1 points and 5.5 assists per game, marked dips from last season, while shooting just 42.9 percent from the floor. His shooting touch has taken a major step back, with Fox shooting a career-low 26.2 percent from three.

The Kings have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Ben Simmons, and Fox would be a natural fit to replace Simmons as the Sixers' primary point guard. It's unlikely Philadelphia team president Daryl Morey would be open to a one-for-one swap, given Simmons' NBA accomplishments far outweigh Fox's.