Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer Take Exception to Reporter's Question After Bills' Loss

Buffalo Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer weren't exactly thrilled with one reporter's line of questioning after Monday's 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots

Mac Jones threw the ball a total of three times during the game, and WIVB reporter Jerry Sullivan asked the pair if losing in such a fashion was "embarrassing." Hyde and Poyer both took exception to the question:

Hyde also pointed out he always shows up to answer questions and felt disrespected by the exchange.

While Damien Harris scored a 64-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the loss was anything but the fault of Buffalo's defense. After all, it held the visitors to 14 total points with some help from the blustery conditions and didn't give up a single touchdown after that opening quarter.

The Bills had a chance to win with two drives in the red zone in the fourth quarter but came away without a point on each of them. Had Josh Allen and the offense found the end zone on either drive, the team's defense instead would have received praise after the game.

Still, the Bills are now just 3-4 in their last seven games and looking up at the Patriots in the AFC East standings.