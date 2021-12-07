Bills' Josh Allen After Patriots Loss: 'We're Pissed Off Because We Want to be Great'

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

The Buffalo Bills were visibly frustrated after Monday night's 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen explained that the team's anger stemmed from their dissatisfaction with their performance.

"I think, frankly, we're pissed off because we want to be great, and we're pissed off for greatness," Allen told reporters after the game.

The snowy conditions in Foxborough made it a difficult game for both teams.

But New England relied on its ground game to secure the win. Damien Harris ran for a season-high 111 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown, and the Patriots finished with 222 yards on the ground. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones attempted just three passes in the victory and New England now has the best record in the AFC at 9-4.

The Bills had a tougher time, as Allen and the passing game couldn't get going in the harsh weather. Allen completed 15-of-30 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown and also lost a fumble. Buffalo totaled just 99 rushing yards.

The Bills had a chance to go ahead with a late drive into the red zone, but Allen's pass on fourth down was batted down by Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant with 1:55 left in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo fell to 7-5 and has now lost four of its last seven games after starting the season 4-1.

Things won't get easier for the Bills in Week 14, as they will travel to face one of the best teams in the NFC in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) on Sunday.