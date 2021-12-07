Patriots' Mac Jones: Number of Pass Attempts Don't Matter as Long as You Win

AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes

Mac Jones wasn't interested in his individual statistics after attempting just three passes during Monday's 14-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills

"It doesn't matter how many times you run it or throw it, as long as you win, everyone's gonna be happy," the New England Patriots quarterback told reporters.

He also said, "I'm just trying to win. It was good we scored more than the other team."

The Patriots have relied on the rushing attack and short passes throughout the season as a way to ease the rookie signal-caller into the NFL, but they took things to an extreme during Monday's win.

Part of that was because of the elements, as the blustery wind played a factor whenever counterpart Josh Allen dropped back to pass or the special teams were on the field.

New England found success running the ball, with Damien Harris exploding for 111 yards on just 10 carries and accounting for the Patriots' only touchdown of the night. Rhamondre Stevenson (24 carries) served as the go-to back once the starter exited with a hamstring injury.

The Patriots also set the tone on the defensive side and notched two red-zone stands in the fourth quarter. While Allen was able to escape much of the pressure with his legs, the ability of New England's defensive front to get into the backfield and disrupt the plays proved monumental with the game on the line.

Jones may not be setting passing records, but his team is now 9-4 with a rookie under center and sitting atop the AFC standings.

The Patriots have also won seven games in a row and will have a chance to seize even firmer control of the AFC East with a Week 16 rematch against the Bills in New England.

Chances are Jones will throw the ball more than three times the next time they play each other, although he would be fine with that if it meant another win.