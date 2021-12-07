Bill Glass, CFB Hall of Famer and Former Browns Star, Dies at Age 86

Photo by: Paul Tepley/Diamond Images/Getty Images

College Football Hall of Famer Bill Glass died Sunday at the age of 86.

The Texarkana, Texas, native was a standout at Baylor in the 1950s, earning unanimous All-American honors in 1956 as an offensive guard.

From there, Glass spent one season with the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders in 1957 before joining the Detroit Lions, who had selected him 12th overall in the 1957 NFL draft. His pro career really took off after the Cleveland Browns acquired him in 1962. That season, he made the first of four Pro Bowls.

In July, Sports Reference announced it had compiled individual sack numbers dating back to 1960—the stat only began to be officially recorded in 1982—and was adding them to Pro Football Reference.

Thanks to that, it's much easier to put Glass' contributions in context. He's the Browns' unofficial all-time sack leader after compiling 77.5 over seven seasons.

During Cleveland's championship-winning season in 1964, Glass finished with 8.5 sacks and was credited with 1.5 in the Browns' 27-0 victory over the Baltimore Colts to clinch its fourth title.

Following the conclusion of his NFL career after the 1968 season, Glass founded Bill Glass Ministries, later known as Bill Glass Behind the Walls, to work with prison inmates.