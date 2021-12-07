Vanessa Bryant Expresses Anger over Kobe and Gianna Crash Photos: 'It Infuriates Me'

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

Vanessa Bryant expressed the anguish she continues to feel regarding the photos that were taken of the crash site where Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven others died in January 2020.

As part of her ongoing litigation against Los Angeles County, Bryant wrote in a recent filing she remains worried about the photos finding their way to the wider public, per TMZ Sports:

"It infuriates me that the people I trusted to protect the dignity of my husband and daughter abused their positions to obtain souvenirs of their deaths, as though possessing pictures of their remains somehow makes them special. I imagine Kobe watching over what occurred at that crash scene, and I am overcome by anger and emotion.

"... I feel sick at the thought that deputies and firefighters have gawked at photos of my husband's and child's bodies without any reason. I also feel extreme sadness and anger knowing that photos of my husband's and daughter's bodies were laughed about while shown at a bar and awards banquet."

