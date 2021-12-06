Saints WR Deonte Harris Suspended 3 Games for DUI Arrest After Appeal Denied

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL upheld Deonte Harris' three-game suspension stemming from his arrest for driving under the influence in July.

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver appealed the punishment in November. Because of his punishment, he'll be ineligible to return until a Week 17 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

According to NOLA.com's Amie Just, the police report said that Harris had a blood alcohol level of .246 percent at the time of his arrest near Baltimore. The report said that he told authorities he wasn't fully sober and had consumed multiple cocktails before getting behind the wheel.

An officer said they witnessed the 24-year-old traveling more than 20 mph over the speed limit and swerving across three lanes of traffic.

Harris pleaded not guilty and was ultimately sentenced to one year of supervised probation.

The NFL and NFL Players Association's joint policy on substances of abuse stipulates that a first-time violation of the policy results in a three-game suspension without pay.

Harris has already set career highs in receptions (31), receiving yards (523) and touchdowns (three) in 2021. He's also averaging 11.2 yards on 17 punt returns and 23.6 yards on 25 kick returns.

The NFL's announcement comes one day after he hauled in a 70-yard touchdown pass from Taysom Hill in a 27-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.