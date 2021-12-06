Patrick Mahomes 'Definitely Frustrated' by His Play Despite Chiefs' Winning Streak

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Kansas City Chiefs might be riding a five-game winning streak, but star quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn't feel he's playing up to his own expectations.

The 2018 NFL MVP said Monday on 610 Sports Radio's The Drive he's "definitely frustrated in the way that I'm playing":

"I feel like I'm leaving just too much stuff out there on the field. I still feel like we're finding different ways to win, which is obviously good to have. Because when you're in December, and when you're in January, and hopefully February, you have to find every single way to win a football game. And I think we're doing that. So definitely, you're optimistic about how the whole entire team's playing, but as far as myself, I think I can play a lot better, which could help out the team even more."

