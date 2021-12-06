Jordan Love Placed on Packers' Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Bears Game

David Berding/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that backup quarterback Jordan Love has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the team's NFC North matchup with the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

The Packers only have Aaron Rodgers and Love on the depth chart at quarterback, but the team previously signed Blake Bortles to serve as a backup when Rodgers missed a game on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so his temporary return to the roster would make sense.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

