Alain Vigneault, Michel Therrien Fired by Flyers amid 8-Game Losing Streak

Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant Michel Therrien on Monday amid an eight-game losing run that leaves the team 8-10-4 through 22 games in 2021-22.

Mike Yeo will serve as the interim head coach, per the Flyers.

Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff and Charlie O'Connor of The Athletic first reported the moves. Emily Kaplan of ESPN reported that multiple sources said to "keep an eye" on Rick Tocchet as a possible replacement.

The Flyers are one of the most disappointing teams in hockey for a second straight season. Expected to compete for a playoff spot with hopes of making a run on par with at least their second-round appearance in 2019-20, the Flyers currently sit seventh in the Metropolitan Division.

Vigneault was in his third season with the Flyers. He entered the campaign on the hot seat after failing to make the playoffs in 2020-21 but got off to a strong start when the Flyers opened with four wins in their first six games. Things quickly plateaued before taking a nosedive after the hot start, making it a matter of time before Vigneault would see the axe.

The Flyers are coming off an embarrassing 7-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday that likely sealed Vigneault's fate.

The 60-year-old previously coached the Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers before arriving in Philadelphia.