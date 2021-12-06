Patrick Beverley Rumors: T-Wolves, Veteran PG Have Discussed New Contract

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves and guard Patrick Beverley have reportedly discussed a contract extension.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic said the team views re-signing Beverley as a "priority" this season.

Beverley, 33, is making $14.3 million in the final year of his contract. He's missed seven games this season because of injury but has been a vital, energetic addition to a Timberwolves team that holds a solid 11-12 record.

The two sides have time to reach an agreement before Beverley hits free agency, but it's likely he would take a pay cut from his current rate. Any multiyear pact would take him well into his mid-30s, and his insatiable competitiveness won't be able to mask the shortcomings of waning athleticism.

The Timberwolves see that competitive spirit as invaluable to a team that has lacked urgency in recent years despite consistently below-.500 play.

"I think he just drives competition. He's just one of those guys that raises up the morale and the energy of the group, of anyone he's around. When Pat's around, we all feel great, even the older players," Karl-Anthony Towns told Sam Quinn of CBS Sports about Beverley.

Towns said Beverley's leadership style reminds him of Kevin Garnett, which is about the highest compliment you can give in Minnesota basketball circles.